3-Plus Tons Of Supplies Headed To International Space Station After Virginia Liftoff

An unmanned Antares rocket successfully lifted off from Wallop Islands, Va. Sunday, taking with it 7,400 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

The launch took place just around 7:19 a.m. ET.

Here's a video:

According to Orbital ATK, a private firm that delivers supplies for NASA, the Cygnus capsule entered orbit shortly after launch, and will remain in orbit for several days before rendezvousing with the International Space Station, delivering its payload including supplies and scientific equipment.

NASA expects that to happen on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that this is the first time in a year that the firm has launched a supply mission from its home state.

Citing Nasa, the news service also notes the provisions now circling the planet include: "sweet treats for the six station astronauts. There are frozen fruit bars, ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches and cups of chocolate and vanilla ice cream - about 80 in all."

A planned Saturday launch of the Gene Cernan capsule, named for the last man to walk on the moon, had been scrubbed after an aircraft was detected in the launch pad's vicinity.

