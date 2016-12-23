911 Called From Narragansett Tribal Council Building During Standoff

Separate factions of the Narragansett Tribal Council continue a standoff over who will be the tribe’s next leader. Rhode Island Public Radio has learned from Charlestown police chief Jeffrey Allen that the situation may be escalating.

“I had an officer call me who was en route and said that they received 911 calls from the building indicating that somebody was breaking in," said Allen.

It’s not clear what’s happening at the Narragansett Tribal Council headquarters but several state, local, and national officials have been involved in trying to calm the tensions.

Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas was ousted in October but has refused to step down. Some tribal council members are opposing him by occupying a tribal building.

The Providence Journal reports that a special agent with the U.S. Department of Interior Office of the Inspector General "seized financial papers and computers from the tribe's finance department" Thursday night.