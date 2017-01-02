Add Brown Lacrosse To Top Sports Stories Of 2016

Apologies to the Brown University men’s lacrosse program and attackman Dylan Molloy for not including them among the top sports stories of 2016 posted on Dec. 30. They absolutely deserve a spot in the lineup, and kudos to the sports staff at The Providence Journal for recognizing them on their list of top stories.

All the Bears did was win 16 games, a school record, capture the Ivy League regular-season championship and reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. They routed perennial power Johns Hopkins and edged Navy in the first two rounds of the tournament and lost to Maryland, 15-14, in overtime in the semifinals.

Molloy, a junior last spring, won the Tewaaraton Award as the best college lacrosse player. He led the nation with 116 points, 54 assists and 6.44 points per game. He was the Ivy League player of the year for the second consecutive year and an All-America. He will return for the 2017 season.

After 10 years, four Ivy titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances, coach Lars Tiffany resigned in June to take the Virginia job.