After 21 Years, RI Philharmonic Conductor Larry Rachleff Says Farewell

Larry Rachleff joined the Rhode Island Philharmonic as conductor in 1995. He was one of just a few finalists out of hundreds of applicants. Now, after more than two decades Rachleff is leaving his post, a rare move in the world of classical music, where conductor positions are coveted.

However, while conducting the orchestra, Rachleff has also held down a full-time job as a professor at Rice University in Houston, where he lives and is raising his young son. Rachleff says as his son reaches adolescence, he wants to spend less time on the road.

Rachleff sat down with reporter John Bender to discuss his decision, the state of classical music in America, and his final concert with the philharmonic.