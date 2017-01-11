Another Attempt To Legalize Marijuana In RI

Once again, Rhode Island lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would legalize recreational use of marijuana. The legislators unveil their proposal today at the Capitol.

The news comes on the heels of Massachusetts’ recent legalization of the drug (although retail sales have been pushed back to 2018). But lawmakers in Rhode Island have been trying to pass a similar measure in the Ocean State for years. Sponsors include Senator Josh Miller and Representative Scott Slater.

According to a statement from marijuana legalization proponents Regulate RI, the bill would allow for Rhode Islanders 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow one plant in a secured space. It would establish a new agency within the Governor’s office to help manage the program. And it would add 23 percent to the standard seven percent sales tax on all retail marijuana sales.