For this month’s Artscape, Rhode Island Public Radio's Chuck Hinman speaks to author Dawn Tripp of Westport, MA. In Tripp’s latest novel, Georgia, she imagines the inner life of Georgia O’Keefe, an American painter known for still lives and landscapes that evoke sensual femininity. Tripp’s book is out in paperback this month.