Attleboro, New Bedford, Fall River Hold Mayoral Elections

Polls opened at 7 o'clock Tuesday morning in Attleboro, New Bedford and Fall River, were residents will decide whether to oust their incumbent mayors, or keep them for another two years.

Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas is running for his 8th term in office. He’s up against Paul Heureux, currently a state representative in Massachusetts, whose education platform includes building a new high school.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is seeking a 4th term in office. A former prosecutor, Mitchell is facing off against challenger Charlie Perry, who spent 30 years as part of the New Bedford Police force. Perry says one of his top priorities is increasing government transparency.

Elected at just 24 years old, Jasiel Correia of Fall River is one of America’s youngest mayors and is seeking a second term. Fall River City Councilor Linda Pereira is challenging Correia. She has served on the council for 16 years and is currently its vice chair.

Taunton also has a mayoral election, but the current mayor, Thomas Hoye Jr., has no opponent.

Voting places in Massachusetts close at 8 p.m.