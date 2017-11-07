Attleboro, New Bedford, Fall River Hold Mayoral Elections

By 38 minutes ago
  • Fall River's government offices straddle Interstate-195.
    Fall River's government offices straddle Interstate-195.
    Public Domain

Polls opened at 7 o'clock Tuesday morning in Attleboro, New Bedford and Fall River, were residents will decide whether to oust their incumbent mayors, or keep them for another two years.

Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas is running for his 8th term in office. He’s up against Paul Heureux, currently a state representative in Massachusetts, whose education platform includes building a new high school.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is seeking a 4th term in office. A former prosecutor, Mitchell is facing off against challenger Charlie Perry, who spent 30 years as part of the New Bedford Police force. Perry says one of his top priorities is increasing government transparency.

Elected at just 24 years old, Jasiel Correia of Fall River is one of America’s youngest mayors and is seeking a second term. Fall River City Councilor Linda Pereira is challenging Correia. She has served on the council for 16 years and is currently its vice chair.

Taunton also has a mayoral election, but the current mayor, Thomas Hoye Jr., has no opponent.  

Voting places in Massachusetts close at 8 p.m.

Tags: 
new bedford
Fall River
Attleboro
mayoral election

Related Content

Influx Of Displaced Puerto Rican Families Prompts New Bedford Mayor To Ask For Help

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy of NOAA/NASA

New Bedford is one of several cities experiencing a wave of new arrivals from Puerto Rico, following the devastating Hurricane Maria. New Bedford’s mayor, John Mitchell, is asking for state and federal assistance to defray the cost of providing education and housing for the displaced families.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia Squares Off In Preliminary Election

By Sep 12, 2017
Ian Donnis / RIPR

When he won election two years ago, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was just 23 years old. Now, voters must decide if they want Correia to stay. 

Business Leaders, Universities Lend A Hand In RI’s Amazon Bid

By Oct 20, 2017
Courtesy of Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Thursday marked the deadline for metro areas across North America to submit bids for Amazon's second headquarters, and Rhode Island enlisted help from some prominent local business leaders and universities for its application.

For Wind Energy Advocates, Jose Highlights Region's Potential

By Sep 21, 2017
RIPR FILE PHOTO

New Englanders largely missed the brunt of Tropical Storm Jose. It’s moved miles off the coast of Massachusetts and is expected to weaken in those waters. Wind energy advocates say Jose’s path to New England illustrates the ideal location for wind turbines.