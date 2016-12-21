Audio Postcard: A Holiday Concert At The Rhode Island Statehouse

By Ximena Conde Dec 21, 2016
  • The 2013 Statehouse Christmas tree
    The 2013 Statehouse Christmas tree
    RIPR FILE

The holiday concert: it’s a rite of passage for the thousands kids in bands, chorus, and orchestras across the country. By Christmas Eve, more than 3,000 students will have performed under the marble rotunda at the Rhode Island Statehouse.

Rhode Island Public Radio's Ximena Conde caught up with North Providence’s Middle School Select Band, as they gave their performance. The students learned that a lot can happen before the show goes on.

Greg Berger directs the band. You also hear the voices of drummer Cameron Geruso and clarinetist Trevor Gaouette. 

