Audio Postcard: Rhode Islanders Look Fondly On Their Holiday Traditions

The holidays are a time for family, faith, food and lights. At least, that’s what you told us when we asked for your holiday traditions, and what gets you in the holiday spirit. Today we’ll hear about holiday rituals from five different Rhode Islanders. We start with part-time Providence resident Michelle Madsen-Bibeau, the interim pastor at Beneficent Congregational Church. For her, Christmas is a not a vacation.

Thanks to Barrington resident Michelle Adamo for reminding us to find some moments of calm and reflection in this holiday season. We also heard from Central Falls resident Leonardo Ribero, Providence resident Laura Williams and Johnson & Wales student Myra Wright. Our first speaker was Reverend Michelle Madsen-Bibeau. Rhode Island Public Radio’s Jackie Delamatre and Elisabeth Harrison produced this postcard.