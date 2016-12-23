Audio Postcard: Rhode Islanders Look Fondly On Their Holiday Traditions

By & Jackie Delamatre 23 hours ago
  • The 2013 Statehouse Christmas tree
    RIPR FILE

The holidays are a time for family, faith, food and lights. At least, that’s what you told us when we asked for your holiday traditions, and what gets you in the holiday spirit. Today we’ll hear about holiday rituals from five different Rhode Islanders. We start with part-time Providence resident Michelle Madsen-Bibeau, the interim pastor at Beneficent Congregational Church. For her, Christmas is a not a vacation.

Thanks to Barrington resident Michelle Adamo for reminding us to find some moments of calm and reflection in this holiday season. We also heard from Central Falls resident Leonardo Ribero, Providence resident Laura Williams and Johnson & Wales student Myra Wright. Our first speaker was Reverend Michelle Madsen-Bibeau. Rhode Island Public Radio’s Jackie Delamatre and Elisabeth Harrison produced this postcard.

Audio Postcard: A Holiday Concert At The Rhode Island Statehouse

By Ximena Conde Dec 21, 2016
The holiday concert: it’s a rite of passage for the thousands kids in bands, chorus, and orchestras across the country. By Christmas Eve, more than 3,000 students will have performed under the marble rotunda at the Rhode Island Statehouse.

Rhode Island Public Radio's Ximena Conde caught up with North Providence’s Middle School Select Band, as they gave their performance. The students learned that a lot can happen before the show goes on.

Greg Berger directs the band. You also hear the voices of drummer Cameron Geruso and clarinetist Trevor Gaouette. 