Author Ann Hood Reflects On The Books That Shaped And Changed Her Life

In her new book, “Morningstar,” author Ann Hood examines the transformative power of literature. Hood recalls how a childhood of almost obsessive reading led her to dream of leaving the small New England factory town where she grew up.

As a young woman, Hood attended the University of Rhode Island and later became a best-selling author. She now splits her time between Rhode Island and New York.

After the release of her latest memoir "Morningstar: Growing Up With Books," author Ann Hood sat down with Rhode Island Public Radio’s Scott MacKay to discuss her childhood in West Warwick, and how reading changed her life.