Author Sonia Nieto Chosen as Rhode Island College Commencement Speaker

Author and researcher Sonia Nieto will deliver the undergraduate commencement address at the Rhode Island College commencement on Saturday, May 13th at 9 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence.

Nieto has devoted her professional life to questions of equality, diversity, equity and social justice in education. She has focused on multicultural education, teacher education and the education of students from diverse backgrounds. She is the author of the memoir, `Brooklyn Dreams: My Life in Public Education.’

Said RIC president Frank Sanchez, ``Dr. Nieto is a champion of inclusiveness in education, with an impressive track record of activism and advocacy. I am confident her powerful message will resonate with our graduates.’’

Nieto will be granted an honorary degree in education from RIC.

Brenda Dann-Messier, a RIC alumna and Rhode Island’s acting commissioner of post secondary education, will give the commencement address at the advanced degree ceremony, which will take place at 2:30. A 1973 RIC grad, Dann-Messier served as assistant secretary of education for career, technical and adult education in the U.S. Department of Education under President Barack Obama.

RIC will award about 1,500 undergraduate and 240 graduate degrees at the college’s 163rd commencement on May 13th.