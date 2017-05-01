In Big Newsroom Shuffle, The Providence Journal Is Reassigning Its Political Reporters

The Providence Journal is significantly rearranging how it covers the news, sending Katherine Gregg back to Smith Hill to cover the Statehouse, and reassigning Statehouse reporters Jennifer Bogdan and Patrick Anderson as part of a heightened focus on different Rhode Island municipalities, RIPR has learned.

The changes, announced Monday, are being made as Executive Editor Dave Butler gets ready to retire next month. He'll be succeeded by ProJo veteran Alan Rosenberg.

Sources familiar with the situation say the changes appear aimed at two goals: broadening the ProJo's coverage to include more news from outside Providence and boosting the paper's digital coverage, in part through the introduction of a "continuous news desk."

Intense coverage of local news throughout Rhode Island was once a trademark at the ProJo, which helped pioneer the use of suburban news bureaus. But those bureaus were eliminated, and the size of the reporting staff repeatedly cut, in the face of sharp reductions in revenue at the Journal (and scores of other newspapers).

Under Butler, the ProJo increased its coverage from more of the communities outside Providence.

Gregg, formerly the Statehouse bureau chief for the Journal and someone who had covered the Capitol for more than 30 years, was reassigned away from Smith Hill last August. The move triggered a backlash from readers and other fans of Gregg's reporting.

It remains unclear for now if other reporters will join Gregg in covering the Statehouse on a regular basis. (The paper usually brings in more reporters at the end of session.) The Journal had started moving away from a three-person Statehouse staff when Alisha Pina was briefly assigned to Cranston before her recent exit from the newspaper.

RIPR has asked Butler for comment and will post his response if we hear back from him.

Bogdan, who has done in-depth reporting on medical marijuana and other issues, is being assigned to cover Providence City Hall. It's unclear what that means for John Hill, the ProJo's lead reporter in covering City Hall in recent years.

Meanwhile, Anderson, who has avidly covered transportation and other topics, is being assigned to North Providence and Johnston. Jacqueline Tempera has covered the North Providence beat in recent years.

Five newsroom staffers recently signed up for the latest buyout offered by GateHouse Media, the ProJo's parent: deputy executive editor Peter Phipps; city editor Jack Khorey; business editor John Kostrzewa; and reporters Karen Lee Ziner and Gregory Smith.

This story has been updated. The initial version of this story incorrectly identified how many ProJo reporters would be assigned to the Statehouse on a regular basis.