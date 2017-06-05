Bill Aiming To Speed Real Estate Development Faces Opposition

A Rhode Island bill meant to speed up large real estate development projects is stirring debate between lawmakers and town planners.

Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi introduced the bill. He said the proposal would reduce the time it takes to get certain certifications for development, which has won the support of affordable housing developers.

Under the proposal, a municipality would be able to certify a preliminary development plan in 25 days as opposed to 60, and an application could be approved in 90 days – half the time currently allotted.

Town planners argue the proposal doesn’t allow enough time to review projects. The House voted in favor of the bill last week, and it now makes its way to the Senate.