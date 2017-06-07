Bill Seen As Shielding Climate Research Clears Senate

A proposal that would protect scientists and academic researchers from disclosing early research through public records requests is one step closer to becoming law. Researchers in other states, including Arizona, were reporting harassment through records requests, which were slowing down their work, particularly in the field of climate change.

“Our nation’s colleges and universities have thrived due to the academic freedom to research topics without bending to political pressure, and with a topic as important to us all as climate change, I believe our researchers should be able to do their job without fear of harassment,” said South Kingston Rep. Carol McEntree who introduced the House version of the proposal.

The House bill cleared with a 58-6 vote. The Senate voted in favor of a companion bill Tuesday in a unanimous vote. The measure still needs a signature from Gov. Gina Raimondo. If it becomes law, researchers at state institutions would be protected from requests for preliminary research and notes. The legislation has garnered support from Rhode Island universities.