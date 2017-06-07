Bill Shielding Preliminary Research Clears Senate

A proposal that would protect scientists and academic researchers from disclosing early research through public records requests is one step closer to becoming law. Researchers in other states, including Arizona, were reporting harassment records requests, which were slowing down their work, particularly in the field of climate change.

“Our nation’s colleges and universities have thrived due to the academic freedom to research topics without bending to political pressure and with a topic as important to us all as climate change, I believe our researchers should be able to do their job without fear of harassment,” said South Kingston Rep. Carol McEntree who introduced the House version of the proposal.

The House version of the bill cleared the House with a 58-6 vote. The Senate voted in favor of the companion bill Tuesday in a unanimous vote. The bill still needs the approval of Gov. Gina Raimondo. If approved, researchers at state institutions would be protected from requests asking for preliminary research and notes. The legislation has garnered support from Rhode Island universities.