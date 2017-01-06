The Bottom Line: Brown's Push For Entrepreneurship

Related Program: 
Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week's guest is Danny Warshay, executive director of the Jonathan M. Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship at Brown University.

Warshay, who helped to start a manufacturing business in Rhode Island, discusses why Brown is fertile ground for entrepreneurs, and how the university is working to make entrepreneurship a cornerstone for students and faculty of all disciplines.

He also considers what a Trump administration might mean for local entrepreneurs. 

