The Bottom Line: The Business Of Marijuana, As Recreational Pot Comes To Massachusetts

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week, Dave and Mark speak with Preston Halperin of the law firm of Shectman, Halperin and Savage of Pawtucket. Halperin represents marijuana cultivating clients in MA and RI, advising them on the business-related issues.

Following the vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, Rhode Islander may soon need to consider the issue. Dave and Mark talk with their guest about the continuing issue of local legalization and the standing federal ban. They also speak about whether there is a rush of interest in the pot business, costs to consider, and lessons learned from legalization in Colorado.

You can hear The Bottom Line each Friday at 5:50 pm on Rhode Island Public Radio, 88.1 FM, 91.5 FM and 102.7 FM.