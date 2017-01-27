The Bottom Line: Cyber Security And The 'Internet Of Things'

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week Dave and Mark discuss cybersecurity at work and at home. They speak with Francesca Spidalieri, a Senior Fellow for Cyber Leadership at the Pell Center at Salve Regina University in Newport. She’s also a member of the Governor’s Cyber Security Commission.

The three talk about likely cyber-threats, how cyber-phishing gets into work and home computers, as well as wired appliances and the so-called “internet of things.”

You can hear The Bottom Line each Friday at 5:50 p.m. on Rhode Island Public Radio, 88.1 FM, 91.5 FM and 102.7 FM.