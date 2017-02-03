The Bottom Line: How Johnston Reeled In Citizens Bank

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week Dave and Mark discuss business development in suburban Johnston, the town that lured Citizens Bank to build a new campus. Governor Gina Raimondo toured the construction site on Thursday.

Mark and Dave are joined by Realtor Pete Hayes of Cushman & Wakefield/Hayes & Sherry. Haynes ​was involved in the siting of the new FM Global office in Johnston and the new Citizens Bank complex.

