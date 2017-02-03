The Bottom Line: How Johnston Reeled In Citizens Bank

Related Program: 
Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week Dave and Mark discuss business development in suburban Johnston, the town that lured Citizens Bank to build a new campus. Governor Gina Raimondo toured the construction site on Thursday. 

Mark and Dave are joined by Realtor Pete Hayes of Cushman & Wakefield/Hayes & Sherry. Haynes ​was involved in the siting of the new FM Global office in Johnston and the new Citizens Bank complex.

Citizens Bank announced plans Wednesday to build a new 420,000-square foot corporate campus on an undeveloped parcel on the west side of I-295 in Johnston, to absorb more than 3,200 employees from current office sites in Cranston, East Providence, Warwick and Smithfield.