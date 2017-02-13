The Bottom Line: How Might RI Be Affected By Federal Healthcare Changes?

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week Dave and Mark are joined by former Blue Cross-Blue Shield of RI President and CEO James Purcell.

The three discuss the Trump Administration and the future of the Affordable Care Act. The also talk about Trump cabinet pick Tom Price for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and possible changes in Medicaid.

When to listen:

You can hear The Bottom Line each Friday at 5:50 p.m. on Rhode Island Public Radio, 88.1 FM, 91.5 FM and 102.7 FM.