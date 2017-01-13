The Bottom Line: The Ocean State's Business Climate In The New Year

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week Dave and Mark discuss Rhode Island’s current business climate, which seems to be slowly improving, but not yet recovering from the Great Depression. They jump off with the monthly economic report from University of Rhode Island professor Len Lardaro.

They also talk about new companies coming to Rhode Island, as well as the struggles to start as small business in the smallest state.

