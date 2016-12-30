The Bottom Line: Rhode Island's Economy In 2017

Providence Business News Editor Mark Murphy joins Rhode Island Public Radio's Dave Fallon for our weekly business segment, The Bottom Line.

This week, Rhode Island Public Radio’s political commentator Scott MacKay joins Dave and Mark to look at the future of the Ocean State’s economy in the New Year.

The trio talks recent moves into RI by big companies, including GE and Virgin. They also discuss continued state credits for existing companies. President Trump’s economic policies may loom large for Rhode Island, which invested heavily in Obamacare – which may undergo major changes. Trump’s promise to bolster defense spending may be a boon to the state’s economy, which include major submarine construction contracts.

