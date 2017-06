British Police Name Third Attacker From Saturday's Rampage In London

British police say that they believe 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian of Moroccan descent, was the third attacker in Saturday's violent rampage in London that killed seven people.

They previously identified two other men as attackers: 27-year-old Khuram Sharzad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who "claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan."

Zaghba "was not a police or MI5 subject of interest," according to Metropolitan Police. Like Butt and Redouane, he lived in east London.

Police shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes of receiving an emergency call, police said. They stressed that while they believe they know their identities, "formal identification is yet to take place."

The security forces have been raiding addresses in London. In a statement Tuesday, they said that they arrested a 27-year-old man this morning. Twelve other people detained in connection to the attacks have been released without charge, police say.

Questions are being raised about whether British police missed crucial warning signs that could have prevented the attack.

Butt was known to police and "openly fundamentalist," NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports from London. "Neighbors say he tried to radicalize their kids in a public park."

In fact, Butt was one of the main characters in a television documentary called "The Jihadis Next Door."

"Today newspapers are asking how he was able to even walk the streets," Eleanor says. "The attack, the third in Britain in three months, has raised questions over the government's ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years."