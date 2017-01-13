Brown To Play Dartmouth In Football At Fenway Park

Barring an Ivy League championship next fall, the highlight of Brown University’s football season will be the Nov. 10 game against Dartmouth at Fenway Park. That’s right, Fenway Park, the iconic home of the Red Sox.

The Bears and Bruins will kick off on Friday night as the first of three college football games scheduled for the 104-year-old ball park during the 2017 season. The University of Massachusetts and the University of Maine will play on Saturday, Nov. 11, and the University of Connecticut and Boston College will meet a week later on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Officials are still working out details such as game times and ticket sales. Brown, UMass and UConn agreed to move their home games to Fenway.

Fenway Sports Management announced the dates on Thursday.

Fenway Park has played host to college football for decades. Boston College has played there 76 times. Brown and Dartmouth played each other at Fenway in 1922 and 1923. This will be the 95th meeting between the Bears and Big Green since the series started in 1894. Several other games were played in Greater Boston, but the vast majority have taken place in Hanover, N.H., or Providence, R.I.

“It will be an unforgettable experience for our team members, alumni and fans, “ Brown’s director of athletics Jack Hayes said in a statement.

UMass, Maine and UConn will be making their Fenway debuts.