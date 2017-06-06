Brown University Commits To Reducing Greenhouse Emissions

Brown University is joining 11 other universities in pledging to reduce their institutions’ carbon footprint following the U.S. withdrawal of the Paris Climate Accord.

The agreement is a worldwide effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and includes every country except Nicaragua, Syria, and now the U.S.

Brown University President Christina Paxson penned a letter Monday saying the White House decision to leave the agreement only deepens the university’s commitment to clean energy research.

Brown University already took on several green initiatives in 2008. That year it established a 2020 goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from 2007 levels by 42 percent. So far, Brown has reduced its emissions by 23 percent.

Other universities in the pledge include Columbia, Harvard, and Cornell University.