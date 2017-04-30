Brown University To Create Climate Change Task Force For Better Business Practices

Brown University will be creating a climate change task force to develop environmentally sustainable business practices.

The Task Force on Climate Change and Business and Investment Practices will be expected to have a list of recommendations for President Christina Paxson on how to align the university’s business decisions with its commitment to addressing climate change.

Paxson announced plans for the task force in an email to the university last Wednesday. The task force is being created in response to recommendations made by the Advisory Council on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Policy, which examines ethical and moral responsibility in the university’s investment policies.

The task force will consist of faculty, staff, students and alumni who have expertise in the environment. It will be formed by this year’s fall semester.