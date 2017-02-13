Brown University Moves Forward With Plans To Build A New Performing Arts Center

Brown University’s Budget and Finance Committee voted ‘yes’ to begin the search for an architect who will design a new performance space.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said the new space would appeal to talent.

“The performing arts center will attract the best faculty, visiting artists and students to Brown and provide them with the necessary diversity of spaces to experiment, work and perform,” said Paxson.

In her announcement of the plans, Paxson said the space would also serve the rest of the Ocean State.

“We see this performing arts center as an asset for our campus, and also our local community, with benefits for artists and lovers of the arts throughout Rhode Island,” Paxson added.

The proposed site for the center is currently a parking lot between Angell and Waterman streets in Providence.