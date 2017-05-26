Busier New England Roads Expected This MDW

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of what AAA calls the official driving season and New England residents can expect an increase of people on the roads.

According to AAA Northeast, close to 1.6 million New Englanders will travel more than 50 miles by car this holiday weekend, a 3-percent increase from last year.

AAA attributes the uptick to better economic conditions boosting consumer confidence, and gas prices, which have reached five-year lows.

“The breaking point, or the point at which consumers say, ‘You know that’s too much,’ is probably at least $3 per gallon, if not more,” said AAA spokesman David Rapoza.

Currently, gas in Rhode Island is around $2.31 per gallon.

Rapoza says more cars on the road means an increase in traffic and risky behaviors like speeding.

If your weekend plans involve driving, you may want to leave with at least half an hour to spare.