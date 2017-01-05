Cambridge Bank Robbery Suspect Bears Resemblance To Escaped Prisoner

Authorities have released images from an attempted bank robbery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, saying the suspect resembles escaped Rhode Island detainee James Morales. Morales has been missing from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls since Saturday evening.

The FBI has asked for the public's help to identify the robbery suspect.

In a press release, the FBI said the attempted robbery occurred at a Bank of America on Massachusetts Ave. Thursday morning. The suspect was wearing a scarf, making it difficult to see whether he has a distinctive eagle tattoo depicted in some police photos of Morales.

A multi-state search for Morales has been on-going since New Year's Eve, when Morales was reported missing from Wyatt, a private prison. State police from Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been involved in the search, cooperating with the U.S. Marshall Service, the FBI and local police.

Authorities have revealed few details of their investigation other than to say that it involves several municipalities and will include a review of procedures at the Wyatt Detention Center.

The prison's board has scheduled an emergency session for Thursday evening and promised a "top to bottom" review of the escape.