Can Common Ground Be Found On How To Reduce Gun Violence?

Is there any hope for common ground in the polarized debate over gun violence in America? That’s one of the questions many people are asking in the aftermath of mass shootings at a Texas church and a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Two of the deadliest mass shootings in recent American history have taken place in the last two months. Most recently, a man killed 26 people and injured many others when he opened fire in a church in a small Texas town. Joining us now to talk about the issue of gun violence – and what should be done about it – are two Rhode Islanders who come at the issue from different perspectives: state Rep. Michael Chippendale (R-Foster), a strong gun rights supporter, and former Democratic Rep. Linda Finn of Middletown, president of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence.