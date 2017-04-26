Care New England Announces More Layoffs

Care New England, one of the largest hospital chains in Rhode Island, is announcing a series of layoffs as it continues to deal with ongoing financial problems. Layoffs will affect “clinical and non-clinical, union and non-union” workers, officials said in a statement.

Care New England manages Women & Infants, Butler, and Kent hospitals.

Women & Infants Hospital is expected to face the greatest impact. In explaining why the hospital needs to make changes, president and chief operating officer Mark Marcantano points to a decline in births and fewer sick children.

“The irony, of course, is that this trend is good news from a public health perspective that there are fewer sick and premature infants,” said Marcantano.

Leaders of Butler and Kent hospitals issued a joint statement saying they remain focused on improving their hospitals’ financial stability as they adapt to the changing health care landscape.

The news of the layoffs comes after CNE announced its intent to merge with the Boston-based group, Partners HealthCare, last week. CNE spokesman, Jim Beardsworth, says that the layoffs have nothing to do with the merger and are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to control operations.

It is unclear just how many employees will lose their jobs, but the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training says it’s offering CNE its Rapid Response services. The services would connect workers with government programs meant to help them return to work.