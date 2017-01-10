Charlestown Residents Address Northeast Corridor Rail Expansion In Meeting

The Town Council of Charlestown has called a special meeting Tuesday. Residents are hoping to find out more about the proposal to expand the railroad through their rural town.

Residents say they don’t know much about the proposed $120 billion Federal Railroad Administration’s Northeast Corridor Expansion. The project would refurbish and reconstruct rail lines stretching from Boston to Washington D.C. –the most heavily trafficked passage in the nation.

The proposal includes a new track line through parts of Westerly and Charlestown. Residents have concerns that the rail would cut through farms, preservation lands, as well as residents’ homes. The expansion would allow for high speed rail through the corridor, cutting down travel time between Boston and New York.

The expansion proposal is currently undergoing an environmental impact study.