Chelsea Manning's Attorney Reflects On Case

Picture this: you’re a visiting professor at Roger Williams University Law School, and you have some experience defending members of the military. Then you watch a classified video made public on WikiLeaks where Americans fire on – and kill -- Iraqis from an Apache Helicopter.

"At the time I saw the collateral murder video air, and I remember thinking to myself whoever released that was going to be in a lot of trouble," said Rhode Island-based attorney David Coombs.

The person in a lot of trouble was Chelsea Manning, who soon became his client.

Coombs has been reflecting on the case since Manning’s release last week from a military prison. Here’s how he describes his first meeting with Manning in 2010.