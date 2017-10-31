Chilly, Dark Night Ahead For Residents Without Power

For tens of thousands of Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents, a spookier-than-usual Halloween night may lie ahead. These residents are still waiting for their power to be restored, two days after the storm that brought hurricane-force winds to parts of New England.

No power means, in some cases, residents who are still waiting for the chance to take a hot shower and sit down to a home-cooked meal. And the prospect of a Halloween night lit only by candles and flashlights has some local officials warning of safety concerns.

"Because of the power outages, those living in portions of Gaspee, Pawtuxet, Warwick Neck, Buttonwoods, Lakewood, and the area adjacent to Kent Hospital without power are asked to use caution and vigilance and only trick-or-treat in those areas that have power," Warwick city officials wrote in an email.

The message echoed similar statements issued by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Providence City Hall.

Tonight may also bring a new challenge. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s, and the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory.

"Lows ranging from near 30 to the mid 30s by daybreak Wednesday," the advisory said.

That will not be welcome news to anyone without electricity to heat their home or business.

National Grid Makes Progress Restoring Power To Homes, Business

The number of RI & MA homes and businesses without power remained in the tens of thousands Tuesday afternoon, but that was down from hundreds of thousands the day before.

National Grid's website continued to show scattered outages throughout both states as of 4:30 p.m., affecting nearly 60,000 customers in Rhode Island and more than 75,000 in Massachusetts.

Communities still facing outages in the thousands included Scituate, Smithfield, North Providence, Glocester and Cumberland.

Warwick, which had some 14,000 homes and business lose power in the storm, still had more than 7,800.

Restoring power to all affected areas in both states could take days, National Grid officials said, but most customers are expected to have full service restored by Wednesday morning.

National Grid said work crews from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, are arriving Tuesday to help speed the recovery effort

National Grid reports about 436,000 customers in New England – including 154,000 in Rhode Island and 282,000 in Massachusetts – lost power after Sunday’s storm.

During the first 24 hours crews focused on down power lines, followed by hospitals, which have all regained power, said Cordi O’Hara, President and COO of National Grid Massachusetts and Tim Horan, who holds the same titles for National Grid in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Massachusetts and Connecticut were also hard hit by the rain and wind storm earlier this week. She said that’s made it more difficult to get National Grid’s work crews from those states to Rhode Island.

“When I’m on the phone with Grid, I have two messages: prioritize Rhode Island," Raimondo said. "I’ve got tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders who deserve power – prioritize Rhode Island. And communicate better. But I think what they will tell you is they’re struggling a little bit to get the crews from nearby states.”

Raimondo advises trick or treaters to steer clear of any downed lines or trees later Tuesday and to avoid streets without electricity.