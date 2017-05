Keith Kelly of Barrington has been named the new president of Citizens Bank Rhode Island. The bank employs more than 5,300 people.

Kelly has been part of the corporate banking team at Citizens for the last four years, a position he will retain in his new role.

Kelly takes over for Marc Paulhus, who will now lead the bank’s national asset finance business from Chicago.

Kelly has an MBA from the University of Miami, and has worked in Rhode Island for the last two decades.