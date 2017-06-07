Comey To Testify In Senate Tomorrow

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

Getting ready for Comey: A primer. We look at the key players, the unanswered questions about Russia, and what’s at stake.

Rarely has there been so much anticipation ahead of a congressional hearing. But tomorrow the nation will watch Former FBI Director James Comey testify about an investigation that could shake the White House. After all, President Trump fired Comey, said he did a bad job and called him a “nut job.” Now it’s Comey’s turn. What does he know and will he to hit back? This hour On Point: Comey versus Trump and what to watch for. — Anthony Brooks



Guests

Josh Meyer, senior investigative reporter for POLITICO. (@JoshMeyerDC)

McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic, covering President Trump and the GOP. (@mckaycoppins)

Julie Bykowicz, White House reporter for The Associated Press. (@bykowicz)



From The Reading List

LA Times: What to expect from James Comey’s testimony on Thursday — “It’s been nearly a month since President Trump fired former FBI Director James B. Comey. In the weeks since, the FBI has intensified its investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and the possibility that it coordinated with people in Trump’s campaign. Public interest has been keen on Trump’s reasons for firing the FBI chief. On Thursday, Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. How many questions will be fully answered remains unclear. What’s certain is that all of Washington, and the rest of the country, will wait with bated breath.”

Axios: It’s Comey time, and Trump’s war room has no soldiers — “With CNN’s clock already counting down to fired FBI Director Jim Comey’s testimony on Thursday morning, where’s the White House war room? Remember the scandal-containment unit that was supposed to quarantine the rest of the White House from Russia questions, so that President Trump could pursue a positive agenda, with the Clinton-style scandal machinery handling the investigations?”

Washington Post: 5 things to expect when ex-FBI director James Comey testifies on Russia — “Investigators — led by newly appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III — are still working on the Russia case. Even before Mueller was appointed, Comey would almost certainly not have been willing to discuss the details of their work. That is still the case now that Mueller is in charge. People familiar with the matter, though, say Comey has reached an understanding with Mueller’s office about what he can and cannot discuss, and it seems Comey will be allowed to reveal at least some details of his exchanges with the president.”

