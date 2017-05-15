Coventry Republican Expected To Announce Bid For Sen. Whitehouse’s Seat

Two-term State Rep. Robert Nardolillo plans to announce his Republican challenge to U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Monday.

Nardolillo is set to unveil his campaign at the Coventry VFW. As a supporter of President Donald Trump, Nardolillo represents a sharp contrast from Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.

Whitehouse is seeking his third term in the Senate. He first won election by beating then-Republican Lincoln Chafee in 2006.

Nardolillo is not the only Republican who may seek the opportunity to challenge Whitehouse. Former state Supreme Court justice Robert Flanders is also considering a campaign.