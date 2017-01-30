Cranston Mayor Fung Criticizes Trump's Immigration Order

Republican Mayor of Cranston, Allan Fung, is breaking party ranks to criticize President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Fung has accused Trump of acting too hastily in imposing a temporary ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

Fung supported Chris Christie during the Republican primaries, but has remained relatively quiet during Trump’s ascent to the Presidency. In a statement, Fung says he feels compelled to speak out now, as the child of immigrants who came to this country from China.

Fung says Trump’s executive order temporarily halting travel and refugee programs from seven predominantly Muslim countries was poorly researched and badly rolled out. Some refugees, students and travelers were stranded in airports across the country. Fung says he is quote troubled at the lack of notice for families. He says people with green cards or other legal status should not be detained based on their religion or country of origin.

Fung says the order could lead to quote “anguish, and needless suffering.” He offered support for immigration reform and national security measures, but called Trump’s order rushed.