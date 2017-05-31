Cranston Mayor Slams Providence Plans For Traffic Change

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is calling on Providence to halt plans to reroute traffic on a road near the Cranston border. Mayor Fung hosted a community forum on the proposed change Tuesday.

At issue, is the change from two-way to one-way traffic along a road inside Roger Williams Park. The change is set to go into effect on Thursday. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung says this will divert heavy traffic into residential neighborhoods that border the park.

“When more traffic is going to be led onto those narrower roads, it’s a public safety concern,” said Fung.

Fung asserts Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza failed to properly notify him and Cranston residents, prompting a petition to stop the project.

“The problem that we have is when you make a design of a traffic flow, that is going to have an impact onto our city streets, without notifying us, without doing a traffic study that we can be a part of, we have issues,” said Fung.

Mayor Elorza’s office says Providence commissioned a traffic study, though it did not include every surrounding street. Providence officials say they held several community meetings to discuss the proposal.