Crowd Throngs State House Lawn, Joining Trump Protests Nationwide

For the second weekend in a row, a large crowd gathered Sunday on the State House lawn in Providence to protest the administration of President Donald Trump. Chanting "No ban, no wall" and other slogans, the crowd, estimated to be about 2-thousand people by the rally organizers, heard from more than a dozen speakers, all condemning President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo addressed the president directly. "President Trump," she said. "the people of Rhode Island stand strong against your religious test and against the Muslim ban."

Trump's executive order, issued Friday, banned travel to the United States by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries, and suspended the admission of refugees for 120 days, with Syrian refugees being barred indefinitely. President Trump denied that it was a ban on Muslims. In a statement released Sunday, Trump said, "This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."