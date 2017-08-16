Dan Doyle Asking RI Supreme Court For Release

Dan Doyle, who was sentenced last week to serve seven years in prison for embezzling more than $500,000 from the Institute for International Sport, a non-profit housed at the University of Rhode Island, is asking the Rhode Island Supreme Court to be released on bail pending the appeal of his criminal conviction.

Doyle was sentenced August 10 to 10 to 15 years in prison, with seven years to serve, for his conviction on 18 counts, including embezzlement, obtaining money under false pretenses, forgery and filing a false report with a public official.

At the time of sentencing, Doyle’s request to remain free on bail pending his appeal was denied in Superior Court.

Doyle’s motion for release on bail is expected to be heard in conference on September 7, according to court spokesman Crain Berke.