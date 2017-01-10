DCYF Names New Director; Formerly Administrator For Cleveland's Child Welfare Unit

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Kristin Gourlay / RIPR

The Department of Children, Youth, and Families has a new director. Doctor Trista Piccola has been chosen to lead the social service agency. Governor Gina Raimondo plans to submit her name to the Rhode Island Senate today for their consent. A statement from the governor’s office says Piccola has more than 20 years of experience in child welfare. She began her career as a Protective Services Case Manager in Ohio, and was most recently head of child welfare services for Cleveland.

Piccola succeeds Jamia McDonald who announced her departure late last year. She takes the reins at a time of some turmoil and transition for the agency. It has been struggling to reduce the number of children in group homes and place more kids with foster families, among other challenges.

