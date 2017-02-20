DEM Hosting Free Events During Feb. Vacation

Students across the state have the week off, and the state’s Department of Environmental Management is promoting healthy living through a series of free events.

The DEM is encouraging students to explore the Ocean State with their families this week.

"Rhode Island abounds with beautiful parks, forest and shore-side trails, scenic bikeways, and so many other incredible places to explore and observe a diversity of wildlife," said DEM Director Janet Coit in her pitch to families.

The DEM has guided walks where participants can expect to learn about wildlife like seals and ducks.

Events kick off Tuesday. A list of all events can be found on the DEM website.