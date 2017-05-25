Downtown Providence One Step Closer To A Smoking Ban

The push for the ordinance moves forward following an 8 to 5 Providence City Council vote in favor of the proposal, Wednesday – the second of two votes required for the ban to pass. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he plans to veto the ordinance, but that could be overridden if 10 councilors vote in favor of the ban.

If passed, cigarettes, chewing tobacco and electronic smoking devices would be banned in the area

Smokers would receive a warning the first time they’re caught smoking in downtown Providence, and a $50 fine would follow a repeated offense.

Supporters claim the move would aid public health, but critics argue the proposal is an attempt to remove the homeless population that often gathers in Kennedy Plaza.