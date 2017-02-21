Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara: A History Of Rhode Island's Slave Economy

Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara is an assistant professor of history in the Department of African-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the author of a recent book called "Dark Work: the Business of Slavery in Rhode Island."

Her book is an examination of Rhode Island’s major role in the African slave trade, with an emphasis on how the broader economy depended on slavery. It comes at a time when the National Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project has local committees working on memorializing victims and survivors at four slave ports in the state: Newport, Providence, Bristol and Warren.

Dr. Clark-Pujara visited URI last week to give an address on Rhode Island’s involvement in the slave trade. Chuck Hinman went to URI and sat down with Dr. Pujara.