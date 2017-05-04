Early In-person Voting Garners Support From Gov. Raimondo & Others

A coalition of groups staged a Statehouse news conference Wednesday to call for modernizing local elections. The effort is organized by the good government organization Common Cause of Rhode Island.

Common Cause says automatic voter registration and early in-person voting will make local elections more safe, secure and efficient.

Governor Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea offered their support for that message during a Smith Hill news conference.

The coalition of groups backing those measures includes the League of Women Voters, the Working Families Party, and Clean Water Action. As part of Common Cause’s annual lobby day, supporters of voting reform then took their message to individual state lawmakers.