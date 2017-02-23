Educators React To Trump's Transgender Bathroom Guidelines Repeal

The National Education Association of Rhode Island is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s repeal of federal guidelines on school bathroom use for transgender students. The organization says it will stand behind transgender students’ choices.

NEARI president Larry Purtill says it’s important to remember that Trumps’ action does not undo legal protections for transgender students. And it may not have an immediate impact in Rhode Island.

“But it does highlight the fact that possibly coming down the road there’s a chance to remove protection for students. I think it sends a bad message that a particular group of students are being targeted, right from the top, from the President of the United States. And that is unacceptable to us," said Purtill.

Purtill says transgender students in Rhode Island Public Schools are free to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. He says they deserve to have that right protected.