Elderly Affairs Offers Free $5 Bus Passes To Elderly, Disabled

Free bus rides for seniors and disabled Medicaid users end Wednesday. These riders will now pay fifty cents a ride. But the state Department of Elderly Affairs may be able to help offset some of the cost.
For years, RIPTA provided free rides to seniors and the disabled on Medicaid. But the transit authority says it can no longer afford to lose money on the program and decided to begin charging. Advocates for the elderly and disabled have protested the move, saying fifty cents a ride can be a lot for people on small fixed incomes.
Now the Department of Elderly Affairs will be offering a little help to offset the cost, says director Charles Fogarty.
"At senior centers throughout Rhode Island, seniors can come in with their discount card and get one free five dollar pass card each month for their transportation needs while supplies last.
Governor Gina Raimondo directed the agency to allocate 50,000 dollars for the program. State lawmakers have introduced legislation that would restore RIPTA’s free ride program.
Here are the distribution locations for the free bus passes, courtesy the Rhode Island Dept. of Elderly Affairs:
Veteran Distribution Locations
please contact the designated location to learn distribution dates and times
Providence VA Medical Center, Primary Care Social Work Staff
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908/(401) 273-7100, x4229
RI Office of Veterans Affairs
560 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, RI 02886/(401) 921-2119
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822/(401) 268-3088
RI Veterans Home
480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809/(401) 253-8000
Senior Center Distribution Locations and Catchment Areas
Smithfield Senior Center: serving seniors living in Smithfield, North Smithfield, Glocester and Burrillville
1 William J. Hawkins, Jr. Trail, Greenville, RI 02828/(401) 949-4590
Senior Services, Inc.: serving seniors living in Woonsocket, Cumberland and Lincol
84 Social Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895/(401) 766-0516
Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center: serving seniors living in North Providence
2 Atlantic Boulevard, North Providence, RI 02911/(401) 231-0742
Leon Mathieu Senior Center: serving seniors living in Pawtucket and Central Falls
420 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860/(401) 728-7582
Johnston Senior Center: serving seniors living in Johnston, Foster and Scituate
1291 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919/(401) 944-3343
PROVIDENCE locations serving seniors living in Providence:
Mayor's Office of Senior Services
Providence City Hall, Room 101, Providence, RI 02903/(401) 421-2489
The POINT and United Way 2-1-1 Van
United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909/(401) 462-4444
Federal Hill House
9 Courtland Street, Providence, RI 02909/(401) 421-4722
East Providence Senior Center: serving seniors living in East Providence, Barrington, Bristol and Warren
610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914/(401) 435-7800
Cranston Senior Services: serving seniors living in Cranston
1070 Cranston Street, Cranston, RI 02920/(401) 780-6000
West Warwick Senior Center: serving seniors living in West Warwick, Coventry, West Greenwich and East Greenwich
145 Washington Street, West Warwick, RI 02893/(401) 822-4450
Pilgrim Senior Center: serving seniors living in Warwick
27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick, RI 02888/(401) 468-4090
Westerly Senior Citizens Center: serving seniors living in Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton
39 State Street, Westerly, RI 02891/(401) 596-2404
The Senior Center: serving seniors living in South Kingstown, Exeter, North Kingstown, Narragansett, Jamestown & New Shoreham
25 St. Dominic Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879/(401) 789-0268
The Edward King House: serving seniors living in Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, Tiverton and Little Compton
35 King Street, Newport, RI 02840/(401) 846-7426