Elderly Affairs Offers Free $5 Bus Passes To Elderly, Disabled

Free bus rides for seniors and disabled Medicaid users end Wednesday. These riders will now pay fifty cents a ride. But the state Department of Elderly Affairs may be able to help offset some of the cost.

For years, RIPTA provided free rides to seniors and the disabled on Medicaid. But the transit authority says it can no longer afford to lose money on the program and decided to begin charging. Advocates for the elderly and disabled have protested the move, saying fifty cents a ride can be a lot for people on small fixed incomes.

Now the Department of Elderly Affairs will be offering a little help to offset the cost, says director Charles Fogarty.

"At senior centers throughout Rhode Island, seniors can come in with their discount card and get one free five dollar pass card each month for their transportation needs while supplies last.

Governor Gina Raimondo directed the agency to allocate 50,000 dollars for the program. State lawmakers have introduced legislation that would restore RIPTA’s free ride program.

Here are the distribution locations for the free bus passes, courtesy the Rhode Island Dept. of Elderly Affairs:

Veteran Distribution Locations

please contact the designated location to learn distribution dates and times

Providence VA Medical Center, Primary Care Social Work Staff

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908/(401) 273-7100, x4229

RI Office of Veterans Affairs

560 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, RI 02886/(401) 921-2119

RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery

301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822/(401) 268-3088

RI Veterans Home

480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809/(401) 253-8000





Senior Center Distribution Locations and Catchment Areas

please contact the designated location to learn distribution dates and times

Smithfield Senior Center: serving seniors living in Smithfield, North Smithfield, Glocester and Burrillville

1 William J. Hawkins, Jr. Trail, Greenville, RI 02828/(401) 949-4590

Senior Services, Inc.: serving seniors living in Woonsocket, Cumberland and Lincol

84 Social Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895/(401) 766-0516

Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center: serving seniors living in North Providence

2 Atlantic Boulevard, North Providence, RI 02911/(401) 231-0742

Leon Mathieu Senior Center: serving seniors living in Pawtucket and Central Falls

420 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860/(401) 728-7582

Johnston Senior Center: serving seniors living in Johnston, Foster and Scituate

1291 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919/(401) 944-3343

PROVIDENCE locations serving seniors living in Providence:

Mayor's Office of Senior Services

Providence City Hall, Room 101, Providence, RI 02903/(401) 421-2489

The POINT and United Way 2-1-1 Van

United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909/(401) 462-4444

Federal Hill House

9 Courtland Street, Providence, RI 02909/(401) 421-4722

East Providence Senior Center: serving seniors living in East Providence, Barrington, Bristol and Warren

610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914/(401) 435-7800

Cranston Senior Services: serving seniors living in Cranston

1070 Cranston Street, Cranston, RI 02920/(401) 780-6000

West Warwick Senior Center: serving seniors living in West Warwick, Coventry, West Greenwich and East Greenwich

145 Washington Street, West Warwick, RI 02893/(401) 822-4450

Pilgrim Senior Center: serving seniors living in Warwick

27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick, RI 02888/(401) 468-4090

Westerly Senior Citizens Center: serving seniors living in Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton

39 State Street, Westerly, RI 02891/(401) 596-2404

The Senior Center: serving seniors living in South Kingstown, Exeter, North Kingstown, Narragansett, Jamestown & New Shoreham

25 St. Dominic Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879/(401) 789-0268

The Edward King House: serving seniors living in Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, Tiverton and Little Compton

35 King Street, Newport, RI 02840/(401) 846-7426