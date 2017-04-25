Elorza To Meet With U.S. Attorney General

The mayor of Providence, Jorge Elorza, will be part of a meeting in Washington Tuesday with U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

The gathering is being organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The Conference describes the meeting as a way for Attorney General Sessions to hear directly from local officials.

The conversation is expected to include the effectiveness and constitutionality of local policing practices. Meanwhile, Sessions plans to talk about the Trump administration’s safety priorities. Topics will include public safety and immigration enforcement.

Elorza serves as co-chair of a Conference of Mayors task force on immigration. After previously denying that Providence was a sanctuary city, the mayor now says Rhode Island’s capital city is a sanctuary city. Even so, Elorza maintains that Providence complies with all federal immigration law.