National Grid reports only about 300 customers remain without power as of Friday night. The bulk of the remaining customers are in Providence County.

According to the latest utility estimates, power should be restored around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Despite what National Grid described as round-the-clock efforts, more than 1,500 customers are going into day five with no power, following Sunday’s storm with hurricane strength winds.

The damage caused by the storm is some of the most disruptive in recent history, according to the utility's website.